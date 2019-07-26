AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded nine grants for the third quarter of 2019, it announced Friday.
Grants awarded are:
• Big Brothers Big Sisters — $3,000 for a site-based School Buddies program;
• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana — $2,500 for operational expenses;
• Children First Center — $4,500 for a shaken baby training program;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corp. — $5,000 for its Career Development program;
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry — $2,500 for its “Meat” the Need program;
• McMillen Health Center — $4,000 for preventive health education programs;
• Science Central — $5,000 for Science4U and study trip programs for DeKalb County schools;
• St. Joe Pickle Fest Art & Photo Contest — $1,700 for advertisement and prize money; and
• TLC Preschool — $1,180 for a staff development retreat.
The foundation accepts proposals and awards grants from several funds through a competitive process. Applicants submit grant proposals through the foundation’s website. The grant committee reviews all submissions and makes recommendations to the board of directors based upon funding availability and other grant criteria.
While organizations are welcome to submit their proposals at any time, grants are awarded quarterly. The foundation asks organizations to plan according to the quarterly deadlines to best fit their needs. The deadline for the remainder of 2019 is Oct. 1. The grant committee will meet after the deadline to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. Award recipients will be notified approximately 60 days after the quarterly deadline. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due date will be considered for the following quarter.
The foundation said it would like to thank all applicants for submitting proposals. More information on how to apply for a Community Foundation DeKalb County grant is available on the foundation’s website, CFDeKalb.org, or by contacting Ashton Willis at 925-0311 or AWillis@CFDeKalb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.