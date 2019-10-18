WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, has been appointed as a co-chair of the Future of Defense Task Force, along with Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts.
“Since he entered Congress, Rep. Jim Banks has been focused on the national security issues that will define the next generation,” said House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Mac Thornberry, R-Texas.
“He’s sounded the alarm on the national security threat posed by China through adversarial companies like Huawei and ZTE, and he’s provided constructive solutions to recharge our own organic defense innovation base. Rep. Banks’ fresh thinking will be a boon to this task force.”
“The future is coming, and we need our military to be ready. I am honored to be tapped to lead this important task force and help our country brace for new, complex national security threats coming from China and Russia,” Banks said in a news release..
The bipartisan Future of Defense Task Force is chartered to review U.S. defense assets and capabilities and assess the state of the national security innovation base to meet emerging threats.
Six additional members of the House, four Republicans and two Democrats, also serve on the task force.
House Armed Services Committee leaders can create a task force to execute oversight of issues that cross multiple subcommittee jurisdictions or are deemed worthy of special attention by its members. Chairman Adam Smith, D-Washington, and Thornberry initiated the Future of Defense Task Force to examine the Department of Defense’s strategic priorities, capabilities and operational concepts to ensure the national security innovation base is poised to meet long-range emerging threats and the rise of global competitors.
The duration of the task force is three months, with the option of renewal for an additional three months.
The task force’s first hearing will be Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. in Rayburn House Office Building Room 2118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.