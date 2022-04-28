AUBURN — The Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association recently received two grants to help purchase equipment for the group.
The ARRL Foundation, headquartered in Newington, Connecticut, awarded the NIARA a grant of just under $3,000 in support of a Go Box project. A Go Box is a complete amateur radio station in a box.
A Go Box can be very useful in a emergency communication situations and for portable and remote communication operations.
The ARRL Foundation advances the art, science and societal benefits of the amateur radio service by awarding financial grants and scholarships to individuals and organizations in support of their charitable, educational and scientific efforts.
Amateur Radio Digital Communications, headquartered in San Diego, awarded the NIARA a grant just under $30,000 in support of a project to buy a trailer and outfit it with most all forms of analog and digital communications, including a mobile analog/digital repeater, Arden Mesh, and computers with software such as FLDIGI, FLARQ, FLAMP, FLMSG, FLWRAP, N3FJP, WSJT and Winlink.
The trailer will be taken to events and gatherings to demonstrate amateur radio and its capabilities. The fully equipped trailer can also be used for Amateur Radio Emergency Service activities and events.
Amateur Radio Digital Communications is a private foundation that exists to support amateur radio and digital communication science and technology.
“I applied for these grants to advance amateur radio in Auburn and DeKalb County,” said John “JD” Maag, KD9QDL, secretary of the NIARA. “The NIARA is a growing organization that can use the additional equipment for the benefit of the community.”
The NIARA is headquartered in Auburn and has membership in DeKalb and surrounding counties. For more information, go to w9ou.org.
