AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 13 people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court.
Raymond Jones of the 300 block of West 11th Street, Auburn, received a pair of six-year sentences for two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for three years. He was placed on probation for three years, and he was fined $100.
Andrew J. Yoquelet of the 900 block of North Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Ian T. Belville of the 5100 block of Stonehedge Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Nov. 4, 2020, and his driving license was restricted for one year.
Brittany R. Coil of the 5300 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, received a 365-day suspended sentence, 356 days of probation and was fined $1 for neglect of a dependent, a Class A misdemeanor.
Colby L. Knott of the 5400 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration and was fined $1 for possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Kerrigan C. Knott of the 5800 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $1 for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kirk T. Laney of 9110 Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jeffrey Sutton of the 5500 block of Bear Creek Pass, Auburn, was fined $75 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eric Metcalf of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Robert Sarrazine of the 2900 block of C.R. 71, Butler, received a 180-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Cressida Griffin of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and was fined $50 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Reed of the 100 block of High Street, Butler, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol content of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $1. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Shane Campbell of the 5700 block pf C.R. 327, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $1.
