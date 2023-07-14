Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests July 10-13, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Dylan Gordon, 28, of the 600 block of S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. July 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
Jimmy Cox, 44, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. July 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Trace Meschberger, 24, of the 2300 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. July 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging these addiction treatment court violations: possession of a controlled substance, a Level 3 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
Megan Limecooly, 26, of the 1100 block of West Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. July 11 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging these addiction treatment court violations: battery and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies; resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, both Class A misdemeanors.
Amber Riecke, 38, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12 a.m. July 12 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Aaron Brown, 37, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. July 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony).
Yvonne Weaver, 42, of the 700 block of Esmond Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:35 a.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.