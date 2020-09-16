WATERLOO — One person died in a seven-vehicle collision on Interstate 69 Wednesday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.
Three people suffered injuries that sent them to hospitals for treatment. At least one was injured seriously enough for the Samaritan helicopter to be called to the scene.
The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m., one mile south of U.S. 6 in the northbound lanes. It involved two semi rigs and five passenger vehicles.
It shut down northbound lanes of I-69, and police rerouted traffic off the freeway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.