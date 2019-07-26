AUBURN — Roger Powers describes his new job as fun.
He began his duties three weeks ago as chief deputy sheriff for DeKalb County.
“I’m buried in paper all day … but it’s fun,” Powers said. “Every day is something different, and I’m busy all day long.”
That stands in contrast to his previous role as DeKalb County’s director of homeland security for the past 13 years. That job, he said, involved planning for emergencies and waiting for something to happen.
“Here, there’s always something happening,” Powers said about the sheriff’s office.
His reaction to his new job also contrasts with that of his predecessor. Todd McCormick spent six months as chief deputy before returning to his previous role as a patrol officer.
“He liked working the road, and the administrative part of the chief deputy’s position was not appealing,” Sheriff Dave Cserep said about McCormick, who was honored as Indiana’s police officer of the year in 2018 for his bravery in arresting a suspect who shot him in Garrett.
Cserep said he chose Powers as his new second-in-command for his logistical expertise in coordinating operations and his detail-oriented nature.
“Those details, I need to know are being covered while I’m dealing with the situation at hand” during a crisis, Cserep said. “To have a second guy to do that is very important. … I know Roger can handle an operation” in an emergency situation.
Cserep said he first met Powers more than a decade ago — at a crash in which cattle escaped on Interstate 69. Powers’ performance during that incident impressed Cserep.
“We’ve worked well together since then. … Now I have him working in that capacity here at the sheriff’s office,” Cserep said.
Powers brings more than 39 years of experience in emergency services.
Among his various roles, “I’ve always liked the police end of it,” Powers said.
He began his career as a lieutenant for the police and fire services at Fort Wayne’s airport from 1989-92. He then worked for the state fire marshal’s office and as Allen County’s emergency management director before coming to DeKalb County.
In his years overseeing homeland security for DeKalb County, Powers said, he obtained more than $2 million in grants for equipment and training. He created a county safety committee and built relationships with churches and other organizations to help during disasters.
Through the state of Indiana, he was sent to Panama City, Florida, to work in hurricane relief in November 2018. He also has been deployed during wildfires in Alaska and a blizzard in Baltimore.
“You get to learn some new things and new ways to do things” from helping with disasters elsewhere, Powers said.
Looking back on his career, he said, “The experience I’ve had in each of those jobs — it’s made me who I am today.”
