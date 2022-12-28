Watson elected president of northeast Indiana caucus

AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson will serve as president of the 11-county Mayors and Commissioners Caucus of Northeast Indiana for 2023.
Watson was elected at the caucus’ December meeting held at the DeKalb County YMCA.
“It’s an honor to be part of the caucus leadership. Unique in the state, the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus is an influential voice for northeast Indiana, collaborating to address economic development issues, legislative advocacy and common concerns and challenges,” Watson said. “I’m looking forward to meeting with our state legislators to advocate for the Caucus’ Home Rule focused legislative agenda.
“Bringing tax dollars back to DeKalb County and the northeast region is a top priority, as is working with the LEDO Council (Local Economic Development Organizations) and RDA (Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority) to bring economic development opportunities and dollars to the region,” he said.
Decatur Mayor Dan Rickford was elected as the caucus vice president and Huntington Mayor Richard Strick will serve as secretary-treasurer.
Watson is also a member of the caucus’s legislative committee.
