AUBURN — The CSX railroad crossing on Auburn Drive will be closed for work on Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Chief of Police Martin D. McCoy of the Auburn Police Department.
Latest News
- Public invited to participate in filming
- Auburn basketball: Tigers survive Alabama’s 3-point shooting barrage to win in overtime
- Alabama basketball: Tide's SEC-record 3-point barrage fuels comeback before OT loss at Auburn
- Homestead show choirs
- Homestead show choirs
- About art: Theotokos: Contemporary Visions of Mary by Elly Tullis
- About art: Theotokos: Contemporary Visions of Mary by Elly Tullis
- About art: Theotokos: Contemporary Visions of Mary by Elly Tullis
Most Popular
Articles
- Community mourns Conlei Walworth
- Deputy sheriff’s car struck on interstate
- Wolcottville man gets 8 1/2 years in shooting
- Kruse Plaza owners buy portion of Amish Acres
- Officers' bravery to be featured on TV show
- A super experience
- Five years later, organ recipient meets donor family
- Indiana takes action to address coronavirus
- Second Amendment group pitches sanctuary status for Noble County
- LaGrange County police make huge heroin bust, 10 arrested
Images
Videos
Commented
- Dr. Rachel Link (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.