HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday awarded a carpet and flooring contract to Strahm Group for $102,460.
Superintendent Tony Cassel said new flooring will be installed in the library, all carpeted entryways, the elementary, junior-senior high and central offices, the band room, a small restroom area and a concession area. Work will begin at some point during the school year.
“They will work in the evenings, and go section by section to limit disruption and utilize our fall break, Christmas break, spring breaks, etc.,” Cassel said.
The board also authorized additional work at the baseball field, to be performed by Marschand Field Service, for up to $40,000.
The work will involve work on the slope from the infield grass to the outfield grass and include removing sod, grading, and re-sodding, Cassel said.
The board approved a contract with Gibson Heating and Air to replace the air conditioning and heating unit in the elementary school office for $12,300.
The board voted to increase daily pay rates for the district’s bus drivers. Originally, daily rates ranged from $88 to $97, based on experience. The new rate is $118 to $127, Cassel said.
“We felt like we needed to be more competitive with the schools around us because everybody vies for bus drivers,” Cassel explained.
“That really brings us in line with the neighboring districts … It just makes us a little more competitive.”
The board accepted donations of: $600 for athletics from the R.P. Khatana Family Foundation; and $700 from Lonsbury Garage, $400 from Lockwood Welding; $250 from Steel Dynamics, Inc., $200 from Kaufman Well Drilling and $100 from the Cassel Family for the boys elementary and junior high boys basketball programs. Dawn Feeney of Off the Hook Barber donated free haircuts to students during registration. She went on to donate $31 she collected in tips back to the high school cross-country program.
The board approved an overnight field trip for the FFA to attend the national convention in October in Indianapolis.
In personnel matters, the board approved the appointments of: first-grade teacher Heather Ellis; second-grade teacher Lorri Nash; fourth-grade teacher Elizabeth Brown; instructional assistant Holly Mack; seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball coach Chloe Pike; volunteer volleyball assistant Tony Cassel; fifth- and sixth-grade volleyball coach Minde Raney; and bus driver Chrystal Hurraw.
