AUBURN — Halloween is right around the corner and the Auburn Parks & Recreation Department is putting the final touches on this year’s Halloween Walk.
Eckhart Park will open to young ghouls and goblins this weekend as it hosts the annual walk. The gates to Camp Skeleton will swing open Friday and remain open throughout the weekend. The family-friendly adventure will be open from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 29-31.
This year’s event will kick-off with a costume contest at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Parks Department Office.
Attendees to the walk can enjoy story-time around a campfire both Friday and Saturday evenings during the event in partnership with the Eckhart Public Library and DeKalb County Haunts.
This year’s walk is sponsored by Steve Hostetter Mortgage Lender NMLS #454468, Tempus Technologies, Nucor Building Systems and Ben Davis Automotive Group.
The parks department will also be hosting its annual Hunt for the Great Pumpkin at Carr Field on Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Children in grades kindergarten through third grade have the opportunity to search Carr Field for pumpkin-shaped eggs filled with candy, toys and prizes.
To register for the pumpkin hunt visit auburnin.recdesk.com. This program is sponsored by Walmart, Science Central, Fort Wayne TinCaps, The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Ultra Zone, Combat Ops Entertainment and Lazer X.
Trick-or-Treat
• Auburn Downtown — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29
• Auburn town wide — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29
• Auburn Kroger Plaza — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29, businesses participating will have an orange flier in their window
• Butler town wide — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30
• Butler community trunk or treat — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 (Old Gymnasium)
• Garrett downtown — 4-5 p.m. Oct. 28
• Garrett town wide — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
• Hamilton town wide — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30
• Lakewood Park Ministries Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 24
• Spencerville town wide — 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30
• Spencerville Community Center — 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30
• St. Joe town wide — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
• Waterloo Francis Thompson Park 3-5 p.m. Oct. 30
• Waterloo town wide — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30
