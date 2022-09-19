AUBURN — After three months of discussion, the county’s current horse-drawn vehicle ordinance and the revisions to it are dead.
The decision by the DeKalb County Commissioners to rescind the ordinance came with a 2-1 majority vote Monday after Commissioner Todd Sanderson made a motion to that effect. Commissioner Mike Watson voted “no” on the issue.
Sanderson’s motion, which was seconded by Commissioners President William Hartman, came as he took time Monday to publicly respond — which can be viewed during the county’s recorded meeting on the county’s YouTube channel — to a letter to the editor published in the Sept. 14 Star from Mary Smaltz.
Sanderson said none of the comments by the commissioners at past meetings were prejudiced toward any religion or group of people. He also made it a point to respond to some of the numbers, which he felt were inaccurate.
Sanderson said the commissioners were trying to be proactive in revising the ordinance when they began discussion on it in June. Since then, several constituents have spoken out, saying the new license fee of $250 to $350 up from $50 — which wasn’t being collected — was too high.
The original discussion began when Hartman received an inquiry in reference to the Amish population, which currently resides in the southeast corner of the county.
Sanderson said if you look at a freshly-paved section of C.R. 64 in the southeast portion of the county, you can already begin to see the damage the horse-drawn vehicles cause to the roadway. That recently completed two-mile stretch of roadway cost the county $380,000.
“It seems to me our taxpayers want us to be reactive,” Sanderson said before making his motion. “Let’s give them what they want.”
Sanderson said he ultimately made the motion to rescind the 1983 ordinance and its revision because it didn’t matter what the county charged for a license fee, it would not pay for repair costs to the road.
“I am not going to promise to fix a road with money that is being collected that won’t pay for it,” Sanderson said.
With the vote to rescind the ordinance, Sanderson went on to say he is sure the commissioners will be revisiting the need for an ordinance in two or three years when the roads are damaged from horse-drawn vehicle traffic.
Watson, who voted “no” on Monday, has been in favor of the original proposed yearly $250 license fee for horse-drawn vehicles, saying the fee would allow for voluntary compliance by those residents.
At the $350 fee proposed by Hartman, the county would have collected somewhere around $140,000 if 400 licenses were sold a year. The Amish population in DeKalb County is somewhere between 400 and 450 residents.
DeKalb County is now the only county in northeast Indiana that doesn’t have a horse-drawn vehicle ordinance.
The ordinance would have also required horse-drawn vehicles to be equipped with battery operated lights to help with visibility, especially at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.