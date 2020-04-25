Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this meeting will be viewable to the public via a live-stream link. Public comment will be accepted via phone during the public comment portion of the meeting. A link may be found at https://www.6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne Street.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
5 p.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, special meeting, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., for the purpose of discussing a resolution suspending the demand ratchet for customers of the Auburn Electric Company.
5:30 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, special meeting, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., for the purpose of discussing a resolution suspending the demand ratchet for customers of the Auburn Electric Company.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
2 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, meeting to conduct a public test of the electronic voting system DeKalb County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse.
