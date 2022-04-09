AUBURN — Troy Myers believes he has the knowledge and skills to ensure the assessor’s office has accurate information to assess properties in DeKalb County.
Myers is seeking the Republican nomination for DeKalb County Assessor and is facing four-term incumbent Sheila Stonebraker in the primary election.
“There is a definite need for better, more accurate information in the assessor’s office,” Myers said in campaign material.
“This can lower taxes, but we need the leadership to get that data. I believe I have the knowledge and skills to accomplish that.”
Born and raised in DeKalb County, Myers graduated from DeKalb High School and later from Trine University. He has a bachelor’s degree in legal studies and a minor in economics.
Currently he works as a substitute teacher in DeKalb County schools and is the office manager for the bridal shop business of his mother, Necia Myers.
“I have over 30 years worth of experience in retail, retail management, finance, accounting,” Myers said.
“With 30-plus years of management and financial experience, I decided to step up and run for the office of assessor instead of sitting back and complaining about the status quo.”
If elected Myers said, “I will work to help stop the state government overreach by bringing our base rate pricing back to the county level where it belongs.”
“The problem is, in too many of the counties, they’re not doing boots-on-the ground assessments. I’m not sure how this county’s doing it, but I know that if I’m elected it will be back to boots-on-the-ground,” Myers said.
“I will make sure that every property in DeKalb County will be assessed in person to lower the opportunity for mistakes,” he added.
“If your assessment is incorrect for whatever reason, that is going to impact your property tax. My obligation to the office is to do my best to bring down as many of the residents’ property tax as possible by making sure that things are factually done correctly.”
Myers said that along with his management and financial experience, his people skills, make him a good candidate for the office.
“I’ve always been interested in politics. I was out talking to neighbors and friends, talking about our assessments that had come out and every person had a story about ‘Well, this doesn’t seem right’ and had questions about certain charges,” Myers said.
“I believe that everyone in the county … I believe that they need a voice and a place to voice, I guess, their concerns and not feel like they are being brushed off.”
Myers describes himself as a “people person” and someone who enjoys getting out and talking to people.
“I believe that one of the best attributes that I have for this position is that I do have that willingness to open myself up, to have people come in and say, ‘Hey, I don’t understand this,’ and to actually sit down with them and go over, step by step, and to let them understand what’s going on from my point of view, to also understand what’s going on through their mind,” he said.
Myers said he will be an official who takes responsibility for the actions of the office and will strive to bring respect into and out of the office.
