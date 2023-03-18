Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School, room 120, 801 E. Houston St.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Tax Abatement Committee, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn, meeting to discuss the Country Heritage project tax abatement application.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public is invited to attend virtually at vimeo.com/event/39207. A closed executive session will take place after the regular meeting to discuss personnel.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
2 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Clerk’s Office, second floor, courthouse, Auburn, to conduct a public test of the electronic voting system.
6 p.m. — Auburn Tree Commission, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
