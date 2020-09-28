AUBURN — A property tax reduction on $4.3 million of new equipment for Paragon Steel won approval from the DeKalb County Council on Monday.
The new equipment includes a steel-slitting machine to process steel made at the neighboring Steel Dynamics Inc. mill southwest of Butler. General manager Bruce Whitman said it will keep the processing of SDI steel in DeKalb County. At a meeting earlier this month, he described it as “the best slitter in the Midwest.”
With the expansion, Paragon Steel will add 15 employees to its existing roster of 60 people, company officials said. The new jobs will pay $15.80 per hour. Whitman said on Sept. 14.
Paragon is expanding with a 43,000-square-foot building addition, but is not asking for a tax abatement on the building. Whitman said the company expects another 60,000-square-foot expansion “somewhere down the line.”
Property taxes on the new equipment would be phased in at 10% per year over the next 10 years. During that time, the company still would pay $78,000 in property taxes on the new equipment, Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, said two weeks ago.
