AUBURN — Off-road enthusiasts will now be able to enjoy their off-road vehicles on unincorporated county roads within DeKalb County beginning today.
The DeKalb County Commissioners approved an ORV ordinance for DeKalb County after several weeks of deliberation on the topic. DeKalb County now joins neighboring counties — Allen, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange — who currently have ORV ordinances on the books.
The ordinance was originally brought forth by Commissioner Todd Sanderson, stating he had received questions from several constituents. Since then, commissioners have haggled over the exact wording of the ordinance, coming to an agreement on Monday.
Monday’s ordinance passed on third reading 2-1 as Commissioner Mike Watson cast a “no” vote because he opposed verbiage in the ordinance.
The ordinance’s wording defines an ORV as any off-road vehicle, including dirt bikes, four-wheelers, three-wheelers and traditional ORVs. The ordinance currently limits the use of golf carts and snowmobiles.
Before approval Monday, Watson motioned to amend the ordinance to define ORVs as a utility vehicle that is 72 inches in width or less, designed to travel on four or more low-pressure or non-pneumatic tires, which has a steering wheel, two headlights, a taillight and brake light, a roll bar and seat belts for the operator and passengers.
That amendment was seconded by Commission William Hartman, but later died as in the end Sanderson and Hartman decided to go with the ordinance’s original wording for the definition.
Sanderson, who opposed the definition change, said he agreed with the proposed language because DeKalb County’s ordinance stipulates operators must be 18 years and older.
“I believe in freedom of choice,” Sanderson said in reference to stipulating operators must be 18 and older.
The ordinance limits only a handful of unincorporated roadways within the county. Those roadways include: C.R. 35, C.R. 427 and C.R. 11A from C.R. 427 to C.R. 56 and continuing to C.R. 56 to S.R. 205. ORVs are also not allowed on state roads.
The ordinance allows residents living along any of these banned roadways to operate their ORV on the road to reach the first unincorporated road within the county.
During the public hearing on April 4, several residents asked for the approval of golf carts on county roads, which the commissioners all agreed they could reconsider the issue after seeing how things work out with the current ordinance.
Upon presenting the ordinance, Sanderson said in an earlier meeting that this is an ordinance that can be rescinded if riders don’t respect the rules of the roadway.
Vehicles will have to have the state’s ORV sticker on them.
Spencerville street vacated
After a brief public hearing with no objections the commissioners agreed to vacate a section of Pearl Street, west of S.R. 1, in Spencerville.
Matthew Miller, a Spencerville business owner, asked for the vacation of the roadway. He currently operates a gas station in Spencerville and is looking to possibly expand, by adding an additional gas pump.
The extra room is needed for parking and room for the gas pump. In vacating the portion of the roadway, Miller will give access to all residents who have property backing up to Pearl Street.
Letters were sent to all property owners and Miller presented signatures from all adjoining property owners.
The commissioners approved the vacation of the roadway. It will take effect 30 days after the April 18 commissioners meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.