AUBURN — Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will present a summer production of “Fractured Fairy Tales” by Jan Peterson Ewen.
The production is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Aug. 13, on Excelsior's YouTube channel, and viewers will be able to watch the episodes at any time afterward.
“And you can watch these safely in your own home without concern of COVID19. Excelsior is truly taking the performing arts to the next level!” said Kent Johnson, executive director of Excelsior.
“Fractured Fairy Tales” is an anthology of 16 scenes with funny twists on fairy tales, rhymes and tongue twisters.
“Our 20 young actors will guide you through an evening of laughs, fun and unexpected endings. These are not your typical fairy tales, and each one comes with a surprise,” Johnson said.
The cast includes Aurora Miser-Buhite, Silas Refner, Raigun Dobson, Maya Sells, Gavin Kling, Pete Roeger, Evan Dapp, Kai Nagel, Brooke Culler, Elena Norrick, Lydia Yoder, Mason Foote, Adia Eggering, Keegan Dobson, Chris Burgett, Ethan Sprunger, Maya Kling, Gavin Dobson, Sally-Ann Wiley, Josiah Sprunger and Averi Weber.
The production is sponsored by the Auburn Arts Commission.
