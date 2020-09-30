AUBURN — The DeKalb County Clerk’s Office already has mailed 2,072 absentee ballots to voters who wish to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 general election, Clerk Holly Albright reported Tuesday.
Voters who want to vote by mail must complete an Application for Absentee Ballot by Mail and mark one of the 12 legal reasons for voting absentee.
Applications can be obtained by calling the Voter Registration Office at 925-9787, ext. 6. Applications must be received at the clerk’s office by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Postmarks are not accepted as meeting the deadline.
Ballots must be received by noon on Election Day to be counted, Albright said. As of Tuesday, 774 completed mail-in ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office.
In the June primary election, of the total 6,792 ballots cast, 3,024 were absentee ballots by mail. A total of 3,270 absentee ballots were mailed to voters, who returned them at a rate of 92.5%.
During a meeting of the DeKalb County Election board Tuesday afternoon, the board adopted a resolution that will allow counting of mailed absentee ballots to begin any time after 6 a.m. on Election Day. Counting did not begin so early on Election Day of the June primary.
Also Tuesday, the board conducted a public test of the electronic voting system. The state requires that 5% of the machines be tested, Albright said. In DeKalb County, four machines were tested. They were randomly selected from a list by the Voting System Technical Oversight Program, Albright explained.
The test was to ensure the machines were working correctly and were not allowing votes to be cast in ways that were not permissible. The test was successful, Albright said.
