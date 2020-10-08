AUBURN — Two of the nation’s leading experts on International Scout vehicles will sign their books at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Jim Allen and John Glancy, co-authors of “The International Scout Encyclopedia,” will give a live presentation Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at the museum, followed by a question-answer session and book signing. Copies of “The International Scout Encyclopedia” will be available for sale during the event.
The presentation is free with museum admission.
The authors have spent a lifetime researching and documenting the story of the American classic Scout. It was a success and trendsetter in the growing sport utility vehicle market of the 1960s.
It could be said that mainstream success was an accident, because the Scout's original purpose was to supplement the International light truck line, a news release said. Held back in the Scout’s first few years by a corporation more oriented toward marketing agricultural products, the Scout sales department eventually developed more mainstream plans.
The authors’ presentation will describe how the SSV, the Supplemental Scout Vehicle, was the first step in bringing a new and unique vision to the SUV market and will feature one of the last remaining prototypes.
