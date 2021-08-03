AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to eight years behind bars for child molesting by Judge Monte Brown in a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Cody Gibson, 35, of the 4800 block of Schmucker Drive, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to child molesting where the victim was less than age 14, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement. The charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 1 felony, but was amended as part of a plea agreement. He was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl at a house in Garrett.
Brown sentenced Gibson to 10 years in prison, with eight years to serve and two years suspended. Gibson was placed on probation for two years. Brown found Gibson to be a sexually violent predator, meaning he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the girl was interviewed at the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Center and told the nurse she “was happy she did not have to keep her secret any longer.”
During Monday’s sentencing hearing, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said Gibson has shown a complete lack of empathy and sympathy for the victim and made comments in a pre-sentence investigation report essentially denying anything.
Blythe described Gibson’s crime as “heinous,” and said his denial, despite pleading guilty, “makes it much much worse than it already was.”
Blythe said the victim has received services that have been helpful and that she is not going to let Gibson’s actions define her.
Gibson’s attorney, Marcia Linsky, said Gibson has a lot of ongoing family support. She said Gibson has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after serving in the military. She said for individuals who suffer from PTSD in relation to a military experience, incarceration often is much more difficult due to “triggers” and asked the court to take that into consideration.
Brown expressed concern that Gibson has continued to deny any wrongdoing, despite admitting to the act under oath.
Brown wished the victim well, noting she “appears to he on the right road to recovery.”
“She is a child,” Brown reminded Gibson.
Brown ordered that Gibson be taken into custody immediately to begin serving his sentence.
