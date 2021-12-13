ALBION — A former Auburn police detective facing charges theft and official misconduct in connection with items that went missing from the department's evidence room failed to appear for a pretrial hearing in Noble County on Monday.
Stacy Sexton's attorney Edward Merchant also missed the hearing, leading Noble Superior Court II Judge Steve Hagen to suspect there was some type of miscommunication at fault.
Sexton, of Waterloo, is charged with theft and official misconduct, both Level 6 felonies, which were originally filed in DeKalb County in September.
The case was moved to Noble County and had a special prosecutor assigned due to conflicts brought on by the long working relationship between Auburn Police Department and DeKalb County prosecutors and courts.
The case was reassigned to Noble County in October, with Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler appointed to represent the state.
According to a news release at the time of Sexton’s arrest, back in February of 2020, state police detectives were requested to investigate property reported missing from the Auburn Police Department’s evidence storage room, believed missing sometime within the year preceding November 2018.
Two long guns and money amounting to $938 were discovered to be missing from the evidence room, according to police reports.
Detectives from the Toll Road Post concluded that investigation, which was then turned over to Sigler for review and determination of possible charges. Subsequent to that review, a warrant was issued for Sexton’s arrest.
At the time of the alleged offenses, Sexton was employed as a detective with the Auburn Police Department. He has since retired from duty.
On Monday, Sigler appeared via a video conference over Zoom but neither Merchant nor Sexton attended in person or virtually.
Both Sigler and Hagen suspected that either a miscommunication over the date or technical issues presented the defense from showing up, although Sigler did not that he had previously arranged for Monday's date and time with Merchant.
The two attorneys had talked prior to Monday about the case, Sigler said.
When asked by Hagen on how he wished to proceed, Sigler said he didn't feel a warrant for failure to appear was appropriate due to the extra layers of complexity added to the case with change of venue and special prosecutor in the mix.
"I certainly don't want to penalize him," Sigler said, adding later, "It always seems to throw a wrench in the works."
Hagen agreed, but did charge the delay in the case to defense.
A new hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. in Noble Superior II. Hagen said he's fine with the parties attending via Zoom since Sigler is in Whitley County, Sexton is in DeKalb County and Merchant is in Indianapolis.
