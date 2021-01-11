Eckhart library board meets Wednesday

AUBURN — The Board of Trustees of the Eckhart Public Library will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn, for its annual Board of Finance meeting.

At 6:30 p.m., the Board of Trustees will meet for its regular monthly business meeting.

The meetings will also be accessible via Zoom by telephone or computer, beginning at 5:50 pm on Wednesday. When the opportunity is offered for public comment and participants wish to speak, they are asked to please identify themselves and their addresses. Anonymous input will not be accepted.

