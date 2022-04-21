AUBURN — With a $3,500 grant from NIPSCO, the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District will create a native habitat next to Cedar Creek northeast of Auburn.
The county-owned land is at the corner of C.R. 35 and C.R. 36 and includes the Doc Coleman Landing. A future goal is to use the land for public educational opportunities.
The NIPSCO grant will allow the SWCD to “create habitat for protection and increased survival of pollinator species, implement conservation practices that improve water quality, soil health, reduce soil erosion, control invasive species and educate the public on the importance of pollinators, pollinator plantings and management of habitat,” SWCD director Nellie Peffley said.
“We are planning to establish approximately 1.6 acres of native habitat at this location with meandering paths to showcase the importance of pollinators and benefits of native pollinator habitat,” she added.
The project includes planting native trees along the north boundary of the property. The land currently has soybeans on it, which Peffley explained is designed to prevent weed growth.
“We are currently working with The Andersons in Waterloo for site preparation, which will increase the likelihood of successful establishment and help reduce future maintenance,” Peffley explained.
This fall, a variety of pollinator plants will be introduced, including little bluestem, prairie dropseed, wild geranium, rosin wood, hairy beardtongue, common mountain mint, swamp milkweed, rattlesnake master, sweet black-eyed Susan, black-eyed Susan, Illinois bundleflower, lead plant, early goldenrod, giant goldenrod, tall sunflower, pale-leaved sunflower and Missouri ironweed.
