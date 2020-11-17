The COVID-19 pandemic caused Gamma Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, a teachers’ organization supporting education worldwide, to curtail monthly meetings until September.
The September and October meetings saw Gamma Lambda members gathering in person, following social distancing and mask guidelines. Those who chose not to attend in person joined the meeting through Zoom.
In September, words of encouragement were written to 20 first-year educators with enclosed gift cards. This activity was part of the DKG International Support for Early-career Educators project.
Several members were recognized during the September and October meetings. A celebration of life was held to honor the passing of founding member Virginia Lehman. A poem was written and shared by Betty Wagner recognizing Lehman's attributes and contributions to the local, state and international organization. Judy Moughler commented on Lehman's accomplishments.
Wagner and Carol Gear were given tokens of appreciation for the years they served as recording secretary and treasurer. Judy Miller is the new recording secretary, and Deb Landa is the new treasurer.
Sherry Crisp-Ridge and Stacy Barry received Personal Growth Point certificates for their participation in the chapter’s meetings, committees, and projects.
Patti Brooks, the editor of The Connection newsletter, accepted a Five Star Newsletter honorable mention award from the state on behalf of the chapter for her 2019-2020 publications.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Gamma Lambda’s Books in Hand project is on hold. Members have been asked to continue collecting books to prepare for future book distributions.
President Leslie Hamman keeps the members informed about international and state issues and information. Members have been asked to let their interests be known to serve at the state level as an officer and state committees as well as the 2021 International Conference. Ideas are being accepted for the chapter poster to be displayed during the 2021 state convention.
The COVID-19 pandemic also wreaked havoc with the silent auction bake sale. Since this is the only fundraising event, members have been asked to donate to the Grants-in-Aid Fund from which scholarships are awarded to two high school seniors planning to earn degrees in education.
The next meeting will be held Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at Community Foundation DeKalb County in Auburn. Miller is hostess with help from the Butler and Auburn groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.