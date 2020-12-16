ASHLEY — The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning shoulder closures along Interstate 69 in DeKalb County.
Sporadic closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Waterloo and Ashley began Wednesday and will run through Jan. 29.
The work is related to temperature sensors in the roadway.
Crews will be working during the daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, weather permitting.
INDOT encouraged drivers to slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Motorists in northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions and traffic alerts any time via:
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNortheast;
• Twitter: @INDOTNortheast;
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org; and
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android.
