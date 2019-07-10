Today
Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday
• Adult Club to discuss “Peony in Love” by Lisa See. New members are welcome. Copies of the book are available at the upstairs circulation desk.
• Genealogy Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Local History Room, led by Kerry Baumgartner.
• Card-making program will meet in the Community Room at 6:30 p.m. Led by Judy Rahrig, participants will make three greeting cards. No cost, stop by or phone to preregister. Space is limited.
Friday
Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Evening adult book club, 7 p.m. Join us to discuss “A Girl Named Zippy” by Haven Kimmel. Copies of the book are available at the upstairs circulation desk.
Wednesday, July 17
Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Summer Reading ends, Last day to turn in book form entries for adults.
Monday, July 22
• Restorative yoga, 6 p.m., Mixed yoga 6:45 p.m.
• Adult Summer Readers named.
Tuesday, July 23
WEASELS, 1 p.m.
