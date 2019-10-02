AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership said Wednesday it has teamed with STAR Financial to offer an exclusive health insurance plan to chamber members.
In August, the Chamber completed a survey that revealed a dire need for a health insurance solution for local businesses, a news release said.
“Our study revealed that 30% of businesses find it burdensome to offer health insurance. Another 30% do not currently offer health insurance,” said Shannon Carpenter, executive director for the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. “The chamber is committed to providing a solution to decrease this burden on our members, enabling them to attract and retain quality talent and grow their business. Our partnership with STAR Financial will fill this need, allowing members who do not currently offer insurance to enroll and those who have an existing plan potentially see a significant cost savings.”
The plan boasts a robust wellness component with consumer-driven incentives and is offered to employers with two or more employees, with no limitations on industry sector, the release said. Incentives include deductible and cash-back credits for wellness activity, free telemedicine, free lab services, free diabetic testing supplies and more.
DeKalb Chamber Partnership members who participate can see premium savings from 15-50% off of their current plans, the news release said.
“Being able to provide health insurance offers a competitive advantage for members as they seek to attract and retain employees in the current job market,” said Allen Howard of STAR Financial. “DeKalb County boasts a lot of opportunity for attracting a workforce that wants to live, work and play in DeKalb County. This new offering to chamber members will allow them more affordable health care options that also allows them to have better deductible and out-of-pocket levels. This is yet another reason why it makes good business sense to be a member of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership.”
The chamber and STAR Financial will be hosting two informational sessions for members who may be interested in learning more about the Chamber Health Plan: Oct. 10 at 11:30 a.m. and Oct. 22 at 7:30 a.m. Employers can visit dekalbchamberpartnership.com/healthplan to register to attend one of the informational sessions and learn more about how to enroll.
