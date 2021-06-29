AUBURN — The new DeKalb County Trails Plan will be up for review by the county Plan Commission on July 7 at the courthouse in Auburn.
The plan “will be used to guide the future planning and development of trails in unincorporated DeKalb County with connections to our neighboring counties and to the municipalities and their existing trails network,” according to the 10-page document.
For the trails plan to be adopted, the Plan Commission must make a recommendation to the DeKalb County Commissioners, who then will vote on adopting the plan, the document said.
The development of a trails plan began with a 2019 meeting of the nonprofit group DeKalb County Trails Inc., which worked on it with the Auburn/Waterloo Trail Committee.
The plan recommends that the primary focus for DeKalb County should be a north/south connection trail from Allen County to Steuben County. It would include the Rieke Park Trail through Auburn and the Auburn/Waterloo Trail running along C.R. 427. Remaining segments are yet to be completed.
“It’s important that we recognize this as the primary trail, but also understand there is potential for secondary trails to connect to the communities of Ashley, Butler, Garrett, Hamilton and St. Joe,” the plan recommends.
DeKalb County’s plan would fit into a regional trail plan known as the Northeast Indiana United Trails System.
“The primary DeKalb County Trail will be 20.6 miles long — including 6.5 miles of existing trail, 0.7 miles of planned trails and 13.5 miles of proposed trails,” the document says. “The DeKalb County Trail makes up 25.4% of the Poka‐Bache Trail — between Allen, Steuben and Wells counties — which totals 81.3 miles.”
It adds, “The DeKalb County Trails Plan generally depicts where new trail systems will be located and where to expand existing trails. With existing road rights‐of‐way being a priority to help expand the development of trails, it will take other creative ways to connect. Examples include: the use of abandoned railroad beds, unused government-owned properties, underutilized properties not being developed for other uses, and/or private owners willing to donate or sell property or right‐of‐way that support new trail development.”
