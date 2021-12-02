AUBURN — Numbers of new COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County continue to go in the wrong direction as the state’s color coded ratings map once again had the county colored red on Wednesday.
The DeKalb County Health Department reported 59 new cases on Wednesday and 68 on Thursday, bringing the weekly average to around 40 cases a day. If case numbers continue to hover around 60 a day, the county can expect to see over 400 new cases next week.
As of Thursday, the county recorded 250 new cases with two light testing days thrown in at the beginning of the week with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Of those new cases reported Wednesday and Thursday, 12 of them were school-aged children.
Wednesday and Thursday cases breakdown to 17 cases in those 0-10 years of age, eight in those 11-20 years of age, 17 in those 21-30 years of age, 23 in those 31-40 years of age, 19 in those 41-50 years of age, 18 in those 51-60 years of age, 14 in those 61-70 years of age, nine in those 71-80 years of age and two in those 81-90 years of age.
With the Omicron variant beginning to circulate in the United States, the DeKalb County Health Department is encouraging those residents who aren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated are encouraged to get a booster to help protect themselves from the virus.
To schedule an appointment locally for a vaccine or booster, visit ourshot.in.gov.
