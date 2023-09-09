Genealogy meeting to focus on ‘family skeletons’
AUBURN — The Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., will welcome DeKalb County genealogist Lori Samuelson on Monday, Oct. 2, from 6-7 p.m., for “Skeletons in the Closet: Uncovering Family Secrets.”
Samuelson will offer an in-depth exploration of how uncovering family secrets may be problematic. Sensitive subjects will be explored and techniques provided to aid family historians in sharing uncomfortable finds with relatives. Tips on how to reconnect with estranged family members will be shared. This seminar will also explore how past ancestral traumas can affect us today.
