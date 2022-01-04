GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art will be hosting a monumental exhibit, “Shadow Catcher” by American photographer Edward Curtis, on loan from a private collection in California.
Curtis’ work focused on the American West and the Native American people. The show, which will feature 70 of his photos, opens at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
The exhibit runs through Sunday, March 27 at the museum, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Opening night is open to the public with an admission fee of $5 per person. There is a preceding private event 6 p.m.
In 1900, Curtis, then 32, gave up his portrait photography business to pursue what he called his “Great Idea,” which was to capture on film what was thought to be the last of the Native Americans before their way of life disappeared.
Year-after-year, he traveled by horse and by foot to reach the Native American territories. Curtis was working on the premise that he was racing against time to be able to document with film and sometimes sound, the Native Americans before white expansion and the federal government destroyed what remained of them.
Curtis was financially backed by such notable philanthropists as J.P. Morgan and former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt. He devoted his life to producing a definitive work titled, “The North American Indian,” a 20-volume set originally was proposed to take five years to complete.
Due to complications, it was 24 years until the last volume was completed.
The sets were available by subscription only. The volumes consist of narrative text and photogravure images.
The Garrett Museum of Art is honored to welcome guest speakers John Graybill, great-grandson of Edward Curtis, and founder of the Curtis Legacy Foundation, and his wife, Coleen Graybill. John and Coleen from 6:30-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. In addition, they will be providing a presentation on Edward Curtis and on the foundation’s work from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Their mission highlights the work of the foundation that is instrumental in amplifying Native voices.
An accompanying exhibit of bead work created by Huntington resident Katrina Mitten, a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, will be in the Spotlight Gallery throughout the museum. She has practiced traditional Great Lakes embroidery-style native bead works through her study of family heirlooms.
Mitten’s award-winning works have been acquired by the Miami Tribe, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and Eiteljorg Museum, among others, as well as by private collectors. She is a lecturer at the elementary, secondary and university levels which emphasizes the value she places on education.
Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Other days are by appointment by calling 704-5400, online at garrettmuseumofart.org, @_gmoa, and Garrett Museum of Art on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.