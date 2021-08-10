BEREA, Ohio — Emma Beer of Hudson is among 36 exceptional writers and artists whose work was selected for publication in the 2021 edition of Baldwin Wallace University's annual literary and art journal, The Mill. Beer, a graduate of Dekalb High School majoring in creative writing, published work titled "Don't Interrupt Me."
Each edition of The Mill showcases and celebrates the creative works of student writers and artists across different disciplines. The student-directed and student-operated journal is dedicated to displaying the unique ideas, visions and voices of BW's students.
The Mill accepts submissions of short fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, novel and drama excerpts, hybrid forms, photography and artwork. All works published in The Mill are anonymously evaluated by the publication's editors and selection committee based on technical execution, originality and artistic merit. In addition to the annual publication of The Mill, BW also hosts The Mill Reading Series featuring readings each semester by local and national poets and writers.
Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. BW is located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.
