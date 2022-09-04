SHIPSHEWANA – Purdue Agriculture’s Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program is sponsoring, in part, the Indiana Sheep Association’s annual symposium Sept. 17 at Shipshewana Auction Restaurant at 345 Van Buren St.
The program features sheep professionals, educational sessions for producers and others in the state’s sheep industry.
“We have put together a program covering key flock management, marketing and farm productivity,” said Larry Hopkins, ISA president. “Producers can also network and enjoy good food, camaraderie and an overall good time spent with fellow members of the industry.”
The event runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Session topics include:
• Keys to Profitable Sheep Production by Phil Berg of Pipestone, Minnesota West.
• Making the Most of Pastures by Keith Johnson, Purdue forage extension specialist.
• Selecting Flock Replacements by Phil Berg, Pipestone, Minnesota West.
• What’s the Market Look Like? by Doug Brooks, United Producers.
Over lunch, ISA will conduct a brief business meeting in which new officers will be elected and ISA awards presented, including Master Shepherd, Shepherd of the Year and Friend of ISA Awards. To find out more about these awards and how to nominate, visit the ISA website indianasheep.com/news.php.
To register, visit indianasheep.com. The attendance fee, which includes breakfast and lunch, is $25. Early registration must be postmarked by Sept. 8. To register after Sept. 8, RSVP to Emma O’Brien by calling or texting 317-607-5664.
For more information, registration and a full schedule for the Hoosier Sheep Symposium, visit www.indianasheep.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.