$20M bond issue proposal turned down

WATERLOO — DeKalb Central officials and school board members look to regroup after the board voted 3-2 Tuesday to not proceed with a $20.87 million bond issue.
The vote followed more than 45 minutes of public comment, with many asking the board to move forward with the plan that would upgrade fire alarm systems at each of the district’s buildings, address leaks, make repairs to roofs, bleachers, replace lockers, and upgrade lighting and media centers among others.
Had the bond been approved, it would have been repaid over a 10-year period with a total payback cost of $27,340,000, the board heard.
A yes vote would have been followed by an advertisement for a hearing on the projects and advertising a request for proposals for contractor as constructor services.
Following a presentation by Superintendent Steve Teders, board member Heather Krebs made a motion to move forward, seconded by Valerie Armstrong.
Board president Greg Lantz and members Tony Baker and Jeff Johnson voted against the measure.
Afterwards, Lantz and Teders were asked for the district’s next steps.
“This point forward, we’ve got to get a bond moving right away. The proposal that we had on the table last Tuesday (at a public school board work session) was a $10 million bond to start,” Lantz said following the three-hour-plus meeting.
“We have $5 million in cash based on the presentation you saw here, so that’s $15 million in cash injection in the facilities.
“From there, what we’re going to do is it allows us time to understand what the economy’s going to do next year,” Lantz said. “The goal is to try to pay off the rest of the bonds by 2028, keep the tax rate neutral.
“Also, next year, if the assessed value continues to go up and it doesn’t tank and if we have room in our tax rate, we can go for more money, bond more money, and continue to do that and get a 10-year detailed strategic plan that incorporates maintenance and everything so we can continue to support and upgrade our facilities.
“The goal is to eventually get to where we’re on a pay as we go philosophy,” Lantz explained. “If we can’t do that by 2028 (get all the bonds paid), we might have to go to 2030 or so. … Try to keep those bonds small and targeted, pay back short, not paying the interest and value add stuff and then we can kind of get to a pay as we go or a hybrid solution and not borrow as much.
“This will open up opportunities long-term if we have to build another building as we go or expand,” he said. “Then, we would have to do a bond for a longer term obviously because it’s going to be a lot more money.
“That way, it gives us that flexibility. We would take care of the stuff now, work together and get it done,” Lantz said. “We would have that cap room so we can do a long-term plan if we need to add a building or other add-ons to any of our buildings.”
“Like anything, if something doesn’t pass, you have to regroup and you have to think about how we can possibly move forward with what needs to get done in a different way,” Teders said afterwards.
“That’s what we’re doing to do. We’re going to maintain a positive outlook and still try to move forward with as much as we can do and try to bring along as many people with us as we possibly can,” he said.
During his presentation prior to the vote, Teders noted in the past year, DeKalb Central had worked with the design firm Garmann Miller to update the district’s needs assessment.
Teders said his plan called for spending down the operations fund, use leftover money from past bond issues and — with the proposed 2023 bond — take advantage of expiring debt to no rise to the debt service rate.
“As superintendent, I want to see the completion of all the items and do so as quickly as possible, but I believe compromise has been needed in order to maintain our debt service rate,” he said. “My responsibility is to propose the best path forward for all students, and I believe this plan accounts for that. The board’s responsibility is to either vote yes or no and I can respect the process.”
Teders noted there have been a number of board meetings and work sessions with facility improvements at the forefront.
“I believe this proposal is an opportunity to show full faith and confidence in the process for moving the district in a positive fashion,” he said.
“You’ve got to spend money and you have to decide where you appropriate those funds in a responsible manner,” Mark Millett said. “At the end of the day, it’s a question of, what is the mission? What’s the oath? What did you sign up for?
“It’s not what I want … it’s what do we need for our students? If you equate and look at the DeKalb school assets and compare them with those around, they are far, far, far inferior.”
“People have a choice now,” Julie Seigel said. “It’s not really where you live. You can decide, even if you live in Auburn, you can decide you want your child to go somewhere else to school because you don’t feel the facilities … aren’t what you feel they should be.
“I hope that we think about that and we want to make the right choice to improve our facilities so our kids have the future.”
Speaking about the success of a golf outing that demonstrated Baron pride while raising funds for DeKalb athletics, patron Nick Scheumann said, “If we don’t go through with this, that sense of pride is going to be kicked in the shin and kicked right in the stomach … This must be done through a bond and we must do this right now.”
“If this school board votes no, the board members who vote no value their money more than student safety,” Mason Snider said.
“Now, it’s time to determine are you going to support our students and staff or not?” asked former district chief financial officer Steve Snider.
“I think we can come to a consensus in the room that we should move forward,” Jody Kessler said. “My only concern is when you look at the budget, you only have option A. Where is option B? Where is option C?
“I’m all for spending money, but I’m not going to spend money without knowing where it’s going first?”
“I feel like we’re rushing things,” Angie Holt said. “I just want to make sure we’re being responsible and we’re doing things in the priority that we need to.
“I’m looking for more answers and more time to digest it,” she said. “I just urge that we look at this in detail and make sure we understand what we’re approving.”
Bill Hartman, president of the DeKalb County Commissioners, expressed concern about the impact of tax rates with the county in the midst of a new facility for the highway department and the need for a new jail in the future.
“I’m not against maintenance. I’m not against improvements,” he said. “What I am against is spending money that doesn’t need to be spent on wants.
“My concern is these bonds, if they start overlapping, taxpayers are going to be faced with a tax increase,” Hartman stated.
“If the tax rate is your primary concern, you will never move DeKalb Central forward,” Jeff Turner said. “If the tax rate is your primary concern, you will never move DeKalb County forward and that applies to county government.
“If that’s you’re only concern, this community will die,” he said. “Excellence creates wealth. Excellence creates investment. Excellence creates quality of place.
“I urge you to do the right thing and keep DeKalb moving forward,” Turner stated. “The right thing is to invest in our kids and invest in the future of our communities.”
“When I had the opportunity to sit on this board, I had one goal, and that was for our students,” Armstrong said. “I don’t have an agenda. I didn’t have any other goal but to do what’s best for our students and our community, and to make DeKalb great.
“The list is daunting. It’s very daunting. In my view, everything on this list needs to be done,” she said. “My only regret is we can’t do it all. … I feel the list we have come up is a lot of compromise. I just feel this will meet many warranted issues as we continue to prioritize and do what’s best for our students.”
“I think there’s a lot of misconception on what everybody thinks this board wants,” Baker said. “We all want DeKalb to be the best. We always have.
“How did we get here? We’ve heard it many times from many people … we didn’t take care of our facilities,” he said. “We didn’t have a plan. We still don’t have a plan. We have an idea and we’re getting better every time we meet, but we don’t have a plan.
“I’ve made two proposals to the administration. One was for $12 million and was a three-year plan that not only broke out the cost by school but by the different groups of students,” Baker said.
“That’s the kind of planning we’ve been asking for. The people that have been dragging their feet has been the administration. Ask yourself … two decades, the administration has not taken care of the facilities.”
“I’ll say something some of you will not agree with … we need a detailed plan. We need a long-term plan, but we also need to take some first steps forward and get some things accomplished and keep momentum,” Krebs said.
“These things aren’t fixing themselves and they’re not getting cheaper,” she continued. “I appreciate our administration. I appreciate all the work they’ve done to try and identify various funding sources, to try to come up with other ways to fund projects, to look for less expensive ways to fund projects, to look for things we can do without hiring a design consultant,” she said.
“This isn’t the best, but it’s a start. It’s a step forward,” she said.
“This wasn’t our fault and this wasn’t the current administration’s fault,” Krebs added.
Lantz noted the number of district students on free or reduced lunch. “This year, out of 3,791, it’s 45%. That’s a 14% increase in one year,” he said.
“Do we want to tax people out of the community? Is that what we want to do or do we want to help all kids?” he asked. “I am here for all the kids. I’m here to protect the landowners and the farmers.
“What I see here is the making of a hell of a project plan and a hell of a strategic plan,” Lantz stated. “I see this as an opportunity to get something that modern-day DeKalb Central history hasn’t happened before.
“We’ve never had a detailed plan like this before; we’ve been flying by the seat of our pants for the last 20 years and it shows.
“None of us said we don’t want to make any improvements,” Lantz continued. “We all want to make improvements. If anyone came to the last two work sessions the last two months, all five of us agreed everything on this list needs to be done, plain and simple.”
“I’m irritated for the simple fact that I said last Tuesday I didn’t think we were ready to vote on this,” Johnson said.
“We’ve got another month. We could have talked about this again without making a big issue about it, but we have to make an issue about it.
“I do believe there’s more to talk about,” Johnson stated. “We’re talking about a big deal. On the back side of everything, what is that, $7.34 million dollars that we’re paying back when we could do something different? That option’s not there.
“I think we need to talk a little more,” he continued. “It’s not being irresponsible and it’s definitely not caring about my money more than my children.”
