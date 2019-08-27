AUBURN — More than 600 lots of memorabilia from three private collections will be sold at Worldwide’s 12th annual Auburn Auction this weekend
Having launched its dedicated Memorabilia Division earlier this year, Worldwide will run an expanded two-day sale on Friday and Saturday, adding to its traditional offering of motorcars.
The sale will be staged at the company’s new Auburn headquarters in the former Dean V. Kruse Foundation museums near C.R. 11-A south of Auburn, west of Interstate 69 exit 326.
The Fabulous Dakota Discoveries Collection is set to go under the hammer Friday at 2 p.m. More than 300 lots of memorabilia and a selection of cars from the collection will be offered for sale, entirely without reserve prices.
On Saturday from 1-6 p.m., 300 more lots of memorabilia from The Roaring Twenties Museum and The Gleave Collection will sell at no reserve.
The main motorcar auction starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Here at Worldwide, we love great cars, and all the associated cool stuff that comes with the hobby has long been a related passion We’re excited to be adding such an exceptional collection of automobilia this year and look forward to welcoming everyone to our fantastic new global headquarters right here in Auburn,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer for worldwide.
The car auction features a 1948 Tucker Model 48 Sedan, to be sold at no reserve with all proceeds benefiting the Mayo Clinic for cancer research.
Also on offer at no reserve are the trademark, licensing and manufacturing rights to the Cord automobile. The company said the package presents a new owner with an opportunity to reinvent an iconic marque and all that is associated with it.
Along with The Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s annual calendar includes The Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula, The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auction in April and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections such as The Corpus Christi Old Car Museum Auction, slated for Oct. 4-5 in Texas.
The company recently confirmed the addition of its inaugural Riyadh Auction and private sales salon to this year’s schedule. It will be held in Saudi Arabia Nov. 21-26 in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bonnier Events.
Worldwide’s recent move allowed an expansion of its private sales division, with the introduction of a dedicated physical and virtual showroom, The Salon, as well as the introduction of the new Memorabilia Division, the company said.
