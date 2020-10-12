AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Monday’s new patients raise the county’s total to 624 cases since March and 105 cases in the first 12 days of October.
With the new cases, the county surpassed the 600 mark. It took six months and four days from the first case on March 24 to reach 500 cases on Sept. 28, but only two weeks to cross the next 100 milestone.
The recent rate of nearly nine cases per day puts October on a pace to become the month with the most new cases.
The new coronavirus-positive patients range in age from 8 to 79, a news release said. Four are age 69 or older. The three youngest are 8, 14 and 14.
The rest are evenly distributed with six in their 20s, four in the 30s, three in their 40s and five in the 50s age group.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August and 168 in September.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 57 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of one since Friday, with 16 admitted to intensive-care units, a number that has been unchanged for several days.
To date, 16 DeKalb County residents have died while infected with COVID-19. The most recent death was reported Oct. 5.
Indiana logged 1,574 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health. That comes a day after 1,570 cases on Sunday, more than 1,900 on Saturday and more than 1,800 on Friday.
The 1,574 cases was the biggest ever on a Monday, when case counts are usually at their lowest. That total was more than 600 cases higher than the previous highest Monday ever, set back in April.
The state’s positivity rate over the past seven days is just above 6%. Indiana ideally wants positivity below 5%, but the daily rate has been above 5% for 13 of the past 15 days.
Hospitalizations have also continued climbing, rising to 1,238 total patients as of Sunday. Since sitting at 751 total patients on Sept. 21, hospitalizations have been on a steady incline.
No new deaths were recorded, with Noble County remaining at 33, followed by LaGrange County at 12 and Steuben County at nine.
The DeKalb County Health Department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.