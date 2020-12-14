AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday signed 2021 rental agreements for the county farm that will bring in some $5,000 more than this year’s rates.
Thomas Keller placed the winning bid of $250 per acre for the county’s 237.29 tillable acres, northwest of Auburn near the Sunny Meadows home on C.R. 40. The only competing bid was $210 per acre.
Tom Fortman then placed the only bid of $1,500 to use the barn and buildings on the property during 2021.
Last year’s agreement brought in $235 per acre, including the use of the barn, said Commissioners President William Hartman.
Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said work on repairing the Spencerville Covered Bridge is likely to start after Jan . 1.
R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio, will replace rotted timbers on the southwest corner of the bridge and replace the floor deck. Parker said a giant crane will need to lift the west end of the bridge only about 1 inch to make the repairs possible.
Commissioners awarded a repair contract to Zachrich last month for its low bid of $269,000. The contract includes a completion date of April 15.
The scenic wooden bridge, built in 1873, has been closed to traffic since October 2018, when a routine inspection discovered moisture damage to its support timbers.
Commissioners heard a lengthy report from Jeremy Bowers of Bowers Engineering Services in Auburn. They hired Bowers to investigate potential issues of constructing the new Credent Wealth Management office at 200 E. 7th St., Auburn, only 1 inch from the west wall of the county office building at 220 E. 7th St.
“I’m not used to seeing zero setbacks, where the edge of the building is right on the property line,” Bowers said. He said the neighboring walls will place a lot of soil pressure in one spot, but did not conclude that it cannot work. Commissioners took no action on the report, and Bowers will continue to study the situation.
Commissioner Don Grogg noted that Dutch Heritage Baking and Catering of Spencerville made a significant donation of food for residents at the Sunny Meadows home earlier this month, to keep its 20 residents fed during a COVID-19 outbreak there. A county official failed to mention Dutch Heritage during an interview for last week’s news story that credited participants in the feeding effort.
Rod Renkenberger of the Maumee River Basin Commission presented a plaque to Grogg, recognizing his service on the commission from 2009-2020. Grogg will retired as a county commissioner on Dec. 31.
Renkenberger said Grogg’s support and leadership helped secure federal funds to floodproof the Messenger Corp. and National Auto and Truck Museum buildings in Auburn, following severe flooding along Cedar Creek in 2009.
Other accomplishments during Grogg’s tenure include land acquisitions in Auburn to open the Cedar Creek floodplain and a flood study of the creek throughout DeKalb County.
Renkenberger said the commission’s project mapping all floodplains was the first of its kind in Indiana and among the first in the nation.
Later, Grogg said Renkenberger recently complimented county Highway Superintendent Parker as “top-notch and the best around.”
