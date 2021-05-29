AUBURN — The Garrett Museum of Art will be hosting a gallery at Buchtel House on Friday, June 4, from 5-8 p.m. in conjunction with the monthly First Friday event in Auburn. The gallery will continue Saturday, June 5, from 10-3 p.m.
While visitors are exploring and shopping in Auburn, they can add a stop at Buchtel House at 217 W. 7th St. on their list for some unique shopping.
With more than 15 artists participating, “Catch Some Sunshine” will includes art by local and area artists, art and food products by IN Artisan artists, and much more.
Visitors will find a wide range of original art including oil and acrylic paintings, photography, jewelry, note cards, soaps, paper quilling, fairy houses and more. This will be a “welcome to summer” art event, which will include brightly colored prints by Susan Kline of Peru, sparkling stones and gemstone jewelry by Jill Dunn of Carmel, plant stakes by Indy artist Sue Scamihorn, and ceramic ornaments by Adam Egenolf of Nineveh.
For the upcoming Father’s Day, the gallery will offer unique, hand-crafted items such as fish mobiles made from Indiana hardwoods by Joe Krutulis, pottery beer steins by Mary Thomas Firestone, guitar pick sporrans and keychains by Kelly Moncrieff, handcrafted wood pens by Bob Anderson, and handmade and designed wood cutting boards by local artist Cody Freels.
Local and regional artists featured will include Sandra Baughman, Shellie Bellinger, Nina Bennett, Mindy Bermes, Bored Otter Soaps, Cynthia Gabbard, Jim Gabbard, Rebecca Justice-Schaab, Toni McAlhany, Jody Prokupek and Brian Sirois.
IN Artisan artists, the state’s juried artist group of art, fine craft and foods, will be represented by Daren Redman of Nashville, whose textile art is exquisite and who uses her own mix of handmade dyes to make her works unique.
Other IN Artisans will make tasty items to start summer with a healthy kick. There will be salad dressings crafted by Chef Jeff Bricker, owner of Chef Bricker’s Brick House Vinaigrettes in Greenwood; Amazing Hazel’s Bloody Mary Mix concocted by Dave VanWye from Indianapolis; Hoosier Heat BBQ Sauce crafted by Lathay Pegues, owner of JohnTom’s Barbeque in Muncie; Frittle, a variation on peanut brittle made by Carrie Abbott of Indianapolis; and cookies baked by Sisters of St. Benedict Monastery Baked Goods.
“All of this adds up to the work of real artists, not a typical array of retail. This is a great place to go for pieces to decorate your home or for tasty kitchen treats that are from premier artists who strive for quality in their artwork and are proud to show their work locally and regionally,” said a news release about the event.
“Thank you to all our guests and customers for supporting the best of Hoosier art and craftsmanship,” said Angela Green, Garrett Museum of Art gallery coordinator.
“Make your plans now to visit GMoA Gallery at Buchtel House,” museum director Jim Gabbard said. “I’m really looking forward to our June event at the Buchtel House. Not only will there be great art on display, but many of the items will be perfect gifts for Father’s Day.”
People are also invited to walk across the street to watch 4 plein air painters on Saturday, June 5, from 9 until noon in James Cultural Plaza. Painting “in the open air” requires special skills to see firsthand in the plaza. People can watch them capture a landscape or a building as they work outside on a summer day. Some of the artwork may be for purchase from the artists by inquiring directly with them.
Plein air painters will be Dave Broerman, John Kelty, Jody Prokupek and Rebecca Justice-Schaab. The event is hosted by Garrett Museum of Art.
