WASHINGTON — In his remarks Thursday about his acquittal by the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump mentioned two Indiana congressmen by name.
First, Trump praised U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Jasper, who defended Trump vigorously in news interviews during the impeachment trial.
“A man who just became a senator, he’s a little like me — we have a few of them — very successful guy in business who said, ‘What the hell, I’ll run for the Senate from Indiana’ ... and I got behind him, and Mike Braun, you have done some great job,” Trump said at a gathering in the White House.
Later, the president singled out 3rd District U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican from Columbia City.
“Today is the day to celebrate these great warriors who fought so hard for us,” Trump said about members of Congress who spoke in his defense. He mentioned “Jim Banks of Indiana,” second in his list.
Banks posted a video clip of his mention on his Twitter feed with the message, “Thank you Mr. President! Acquitted for life!”
Late Wednesday, Braun rejected the idea that Republicans should expel Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, from their caucus because of his vote to convict the president on one of the two articles of impeachment.
“I think that’s silly talk,” Newsweek quoted Braun as saying. “We turn the page after today and get on with the agenda.”
