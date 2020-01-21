AUBURN — The DeKalb County Relay for Life kickoff will take place Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave.
The kickoff event will feature a speaker and a time for questions. Supplies will be available, and dessert will be served.
DeKalb County Relay for Life raises funds for the American Cancer Society and will take place May 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the DeKalb High School track.
This year’s theme is “Under the Big Top, The Greatest Cure on Earth,” and those attending the kickoff are invited to dress in circus-themed outfits.
To learn more about relay and to sign up survivors, teams and those wishing to join a team, visit relayforlife.org/dekalbcountyin or attend the Feb. 4 kickoff event.
