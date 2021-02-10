AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The daily total is the highest since Jan. 27, after the county had averaged fewer than 10 cases per day over the past two weeks.
Wednesday’s new cases bring the county’s total to 3,728 since the start of the pandemic.
The new patients include one between birth and age 10; seen between ages 11-20; two from 21-30 years of age; four between 31-40; four who are 41-50 years old; four who are 51-60; two who are 61-70; one who is 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
Since Jan. 8, no one over the age of 91 has been diagnosed with a new case.
A total of 74 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department, although the Indiana Department of Health is reporting 76 deaths in the county.
