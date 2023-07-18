AUBURN — The DeKalb County 4-H program will host a summer 4-H open house on Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Exhibit Hall, 708 S. Union St. Auburn.
4-H members will share with the community, family and friends all of the projects that were exhibited during summer static project judging.
4-H aims to provide youth with several transferable skills, including the ability to take initiative, leadership, problem solving, time management, public speaking, developmental skills youth need to create positive change in their lives and those around them, networking, goal development, a sense of belonging, mastery, independence, competence, confidence, lifelong friendships and more.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with skills to lead for a lifetime.
A meal of pulled pork, hot dogs, chips and ice cream will be provided at the open house for a freewill donation.
There will be a silent auction with items donated by local 4-H clubs, local businesses, friends and family.
Following the open house, at 7 p.m. in Middaugh Hall, will be the Tops in 4-H and summer awards program and live auction.
