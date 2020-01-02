I think most couples know in general what needs to happen in their co-parenting relationship for it to not be traumatic for their child(ren).
I tell workshop attendees, “I think you know walking in the door what may need to happen to change your co-parenting relationship and journey.” Most give a nod, and they also answer that question on a questionnaire that I hand out at the beginning of my workshop. I do that for thought-provoking purposes. I do that so they can recognize if they are doing things that are hindering efforts for successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting.
Most are compelled by authority to attend my workshop by being court-ordered, and more and more judges across the United States are ordering some type of parenting or co-parenting class or workshop before a divorce becomes final. The reason is for parents to get a better understanding of how separation and or divorce impacts their child(ren).
That being said, there are currently only 17 states that require family stabilization or some type of parenting/co-parenting class before divorce becomes final, and Indiana is not one of them. In many other states not mandatory, it is up to the judge’s discretion, but could be mandatory in some counties within the state.
In my almost four years as a co-parenting workshop instructor, it has become more and more clear the need for some type of class in the beginning of the separation and divorce process, so my hope is for more states to begin this requirement before finalizing divorce.
So now the question is, do you know what you could change to make a difference in your current co-parenting situation? Many messages I receive about this are from older people, who say they wish co-parenting classes were mandatory when they were going through their separation and divorce. Would love to hear your thoughts.
I hope you all have a great week.
