Officers arrest 19
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 19 people from June 14-22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Christopher Saboski, 47, of the 2000 block of Portage Pass, Auburn, was arrested June 15 at 9:56 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Orrin Anderson, 22, of McKinley Street, Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested June 16 at 1:09 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Cory Balyeat, 28, of the 7300 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was arrested June 16 at 4:08 a.m. by the Waterloo Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Amanda Long, 39, of the 100 block of East Hanna Street, Columbia City, was arrested June 16 at 12:35 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
Cody Nelson, 30, of the East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested June 16 at 3:54 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lorie Shaffer, 49, of the 2000 block of South Ogden Street, Ossian, was arrested June 16 at 4:02 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of false informing, a Class A misdemeanor, and assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dustin Austin, 33, of Spring Port, Michigan, was arrested June 17 at 11:04 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony; carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tristin Brown, 32, of the 500 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested June 17 at 11:48 a.m. by the Waterloo Police Department on a warrant for a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Nicholas Sajecki, 28, of the 4300 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested June 17 at 5:16 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant from Steuben County.
Tyler Wyss, 26, of the 200 block of South Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested June 17 at 8:44 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Sauer, 32, of the 200 block of South Britton Street, Garrett, was arrested June 18 at 12:35 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Douglas Wolf, 57, of the 2800 block of Mauldin Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested June 18 at 10:19 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court for a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Alicia Mullins, 23, of the 500 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was arrested June 18 at 6:16 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Darynn Vinson, 20, of the 6000 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested June 19 at 4:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of minor in possession, a Class C misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
David Hernandez Gomez, 42, of Washington Street, Angola, was arrested June 19 at 7:18 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eliza Janes, 22, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested June 19 at 10:57 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Sheri Williams, 36, of the 4300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sabrina Furar, 27, of the 600 block of North Williams Street Angola, was arrested June 21 at 2:32 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court for probation violation hearing.
Matthew Braun, 38, of the 700 block of West Easy Street, Pleasant Lake, was arrested June 21 at 10:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
