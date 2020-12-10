FORT WAYNE — The 35th annual Festival of Gingerbread has been extended through Dec. 23.
Visitors to the event at the History Center in downtown Fort Wayne can see the beautiful and imaginative gingerbread creations in the luxuriously restored Shields Room, as well as holiday displays.
The festival features two entries related to DeKalb County.
Rebecca Bonta and her four children of St. Joe won the Executive Director’s Award as the director’s favorite of all 98 entries and second place in the festival’s family division for their entry depicting an Underground Railroad house.
Alane Johnson and her daughter, Larissa, entered a creation replicating the Spencerville Covered Bridge.
Admission to the festival costs $6 for adults ages 18-64; $4 for seniors ages 65 and older and students ages 3-17; and is free to children age 2 and under. History Center members receive free admission. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.
The History Center will be open during regular hours for the extended Festival of Gingerbread, which are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Additional COVID-19 precautions and requirements remain in effect for all visitors. While in the museum, CDC-approved face coverings are required at all times for everyone ages 3 and up. Socially distanced viewing stations and one-way walking traffic will allow patrons to adhere to health guidelines and promote everyone’s safety. On Friday through Sunday, Dec. 18-20, the History Center is pre-selling tickets in 15 minute staggered tour start times. During these times, tickets are required and must be purchased in advance through the website fwhistorycenter.org.
To try and accommodate as many people as possible, the History Center’s first-ever “Virtual Gingerbread Tour” is available for purchase through the website. The professionally produced video features all of the gingerbread creations so people can enjoy the Festival from the comfort of their homes. The website, fwhistorycenter.org, has additional details.
