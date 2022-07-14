ST. JOE — Anita Carnahan of St. Joe will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house for family and friends July 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the St. Joe Church of Christ, 508 Jefferson St.
She was married to Charles Carnahan, who died in 2010. The couple had two children, Elmer Carnahan, who died in 2010, and Cynthia Amburgey of St. Joe.
She also has five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne and she is a member of the Pythian Sisters and the St. Joe Church of Christ.
