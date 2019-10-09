AUBURN — The annual Senior Bash will take place Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Kruse Plaza on C.R. 11-A.
It will feature meal by Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ. Entertainment will include a “Tribute to Bob Hope and the Radio Stars of the 1940s” and the Excelsior Singers from Excelsior Arts Academy & Youth Theater. Door prizes include six $50 restaurant certificates from Mike Richardson of Edward Jones.
The program begins with an invocation by Bob Krafft, CEO of the YMCA DeKalb County. The presentation colors will be conducted by the Garrett post of the American Legion, with the national anthem by fiddler Gene Estep.
The Council on Aging’s DeKalb County United Way campaign kickoff will feature appearances by DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II and representatives from local police and fire departments.
Tickets are available for $8 at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
