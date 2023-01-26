Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Jan. 24-25, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Megan Snavley, 30, of the 700 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Jan. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a driving while suspended with prior charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zackary Meade, 39, of the 1800 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Jan. 24 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging battery, resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
Isidoro Gomez-Mendez, 36, of the 100 block of C.R. 68, LaOtto, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
