WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School Speech Team captured second place at the Indiana High School Forensics Association Section 3 Sectional Tournament Saturday at Wayne High School, Fort Wayne. There were 12 teams represented at this state-qualifying tournament.
Top five trophies were awarded to teams with most overall points:
First place, Bishop Dwenger;
Second place, DeKalb;
Third place, Fort Wayne Northrop;
Fourth place, Canterbury; and
Fifth place, Homestead.
The following DeKalb student placings in their individual events:
Eva Hallman, first in broadcasting;
Alex Stuckey, first in impromptu speaking;
Meghan Psurny, first in informative speaking;
Abby Linker, third in poetry interpretation and third in original performance; and
D’Artagnan Finderson, fourth in impromptu speaking and fifth in international extemporaneous speaking.
All five aforementioned DeKalb competitors also qualified for the state speech tournament at Fishers High School on Saturday, March 12.
“I am very proud of our team for placing second at sectionals on Saturday. DeKalb hasn’t placed higher than third place at sectionals in almost 10 years due to the intense competition from Fort Wayne schools, so it was great to see our students back on top. Senior Eva Hallman has been a stalwart competitor over the past four years and it was fitting to see her win sectionals in her last appearance. We were also very satisfied with newcomers, junior Meghan Psurny and sophomore Alex Stuckey, as they won their categories as well.
Juniors Abby Linker and D’Artagnan Finderson are veteran speakers that have been to the state meet before and will compete nicely at Fishers High School in two weeks. These five young men and women represent Dekalb High School well, not only at speech tournaments but also in the classroom. I am extremely impressed with the dedication to their craft as well as their perseverance over a long season which began in October,” said head coach Andy Comfort.
